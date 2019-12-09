Hamilton police make four arrests in connection with alleged international auto theft ring

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested three men and a woman in connection with an alleged international auto theft and export ring.

Det.-Sgt. Andrea Torrie says investigators have been looking at the alleged ring since August, but early evidence suggests it had been operating for at least the past few years.

Torrie says members allegedly stole rental cars from across southern Ontario, then either sent them overseas or dismantled them for parts.

She says investigators tracked 39 stolen vehicles over the course of their four-month investigation, and the alleged thefts were worth an estimated $1.6-million.

Officers uncovered several vehicles in shipping containers that were bound for Iraq, and recovered more while executing search warrants at Hamilton-area businesses and homes.

The four suspects are facing dozens of charges between them, and Torrie says more may be pending.

