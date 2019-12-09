 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Hamilton police make four arrests in connection with alleged international auto theft ring

The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hamilton police say they’ve arrested three men and a woman in connection with an alleged international auto theft and export ring.

Det.-Sgt. Andrea Torrie says investigators have been looking at the alleged ring since August, but early evidence suggests it had been operating for at least the past few years.

Torrie says members allegedly stole rental cars from across southern Ontario, then either sent them overseas or dismantled them for parts.

Story continues below advertisement

She says investigators tracked 39 stolen vehicles over the course of their four-month investigation, and the alleged thefts were worth an estimated $1.6-million.

Officers uncovered several vehicles in shipping containers that were bound for Iraq, and recovered more while executing search warrants at Hamilton-area businesses and homes.

The four suspects are facing dozens of charges between them, and Torrie says more may be pending.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies