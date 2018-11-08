Hamilton police recover 19th-century bones stolen from archaeological company vehicle

Police in Hamilton say two sets of 19th-century human remains stolen from an archaeological company’s vehicle have been found.
They say provincial police in neighbouring Oxford County recovered the banker’s box containing the two sets of leg bones, which were taken from the parked company vehicle nearly a week ago.
Hamilton police say the box was found intact inside an abandoned car with stolen plates.
The remains, which were originally found at a construction site where a church is being built, were in transit to a secure facility when they were taken from the vehicle between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
Police previously said the bones were believed to have been buried some time in the 1800s.
No charges have been laid in the case, and provincial police are taking over the ongoing investigation.
