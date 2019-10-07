 Skip to main content

Hamilton police say 14-year-old boy dies in alleged assault outside high school

Hamilton police say 14-year-old boy dies in alleged assault outside high school

HAMILTON

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
The department offered few details, but said in a tweet that the boy died as a result of injuries sustained during an unspecified assault.

Police say a 14-year-old boy has died after an alleged assault outside a high school in Hamilton.

The department offered few details, but said in a tweet that the boy died as a result of injuries sustained during an unspecified assault.

The alleged incident took place Monday afternoon outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in the city’s east end.

The Hamilton-Wentworth School Board did not immediately offer comment.

Police did not say whether anyone is in custody in connection with the alleged assault.

They’re asking witnesses, including anyone who may have captured the incident on video, to come forward.

