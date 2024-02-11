Hamilton police say a man has died after a fight at a home in Stoney Creek.

Investigators say officers were called to the home Saturday evening and found a 56-year-old man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police are searching for a suspect who they say knew the victim.

They say the suspect left the area in a small SUV shortly after fighting with the victim, but they have not released further details.

They’re asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.