Hamilton police say all levels of force investigating after seven-year-old boy shot in home

Hamilton police say all levels of the force are involved in the investigation into a shooting that left a seven-year-old boy in hospital.
Deputy Chief Frank Bergen says officers were called to a home in the city at 7:53 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say the boy had been in the main level of the house when the suspect fired multiple gunshots into the home from the backyard, a bullet tearing into the child’s body.
Bergen says the boy is in stable condition and with family by his side at hospital.
Police say they believe the home was targeted and the boy an unintended victim.
The force will update the public on the investigation later this morning.
