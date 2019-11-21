 Skip to main content

Canada

Hamilton says 24 billion litres of untreated wastewater spilled into Chedoke Creek over four-year period

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
The City of Hamilton says billions of litres of untreated wastewater spewed into a creek over a period of four years.

The city says an investigation showed 24 billion litres of storm water runoff and sewage was discharged into Chedoke Creek between 2014 and 2018.

The probe also showed the discharge happened after a bypass gate in the sewer overflow tank was left partially open on Jan. 28, 2014.

The details of the spill, which was discovered in July 2018, were first reported by the Hamilton Spectator on Wednesday.

The city says its investigation could not determine why the gate was opened.

It says it is working with the province’s Ministry of the Environment to figure out how to remediate the creek.

