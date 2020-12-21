‘Hard lockdown’ of four to six weeks in Ontario can reduce COVID-19 cases: modelling

Ontario health officials say a four- to six-week “hard lockdown” could significantly reduce COVID-19 case numbers, as they warned occupancy in intensive care units could hit 1,500 people by mid-January.

The latest modelling data comes as Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a provide-wide lockdown later on Monday beginning on Christmas Eve. The models are prepared by the province science advisory group. Mr. Ford speaks at 1 pm.

On Monday, Ontario reported 17 new deaths and a daily increase in cases of 2,316 – the seventh straight day of more than 2,000 daily new COVID-19 cases.

The modelling shows that without intervention, cases could hit more than 5,000 a day by early January.

Although the modelling doesn’t define “hard lockdown,” it uses the example of France and Australia – which imposed curfews to get COVID-19 under control. It says Ontario could reduce cases significantly - to under 1,000 a day in the province or even less - with a hard lockdown as well as increased testing and support.

Under all scenarios, ICU occupancy will be above 300 beds within 10 days, the modelling says. The worst-case scenario shows occupancy levels skyrocketing to 1,500 beds by mid-January.

According to the latest numbers, there were 265 people in ICU with COVID-19 as of Monday.

The new modelling shows overall case levels are twice the “red” level in the province’s colour-coded framework – which is the level before a region goes into lockdown. Percent positivity, however is declining.

Case growth will continue to increase outbreaks in long-term care homes, the modelling says, with 83 per cent of resident deaths in the second wave of the virus occurring since Nov. 1. In total, 2,481 long-term care residents have died throughout the pandemic.

Current Ontario lockdown rules prohibit the opening of indoor dining, hair salons, and gyms, and only allow for in-person shopping at essential and big box stores. Those rules are already in effect in some parts of the Greater Toronto Area. However, under the new lockdown, the rules could become even stricter.

As of Sunday evening, cabinet had decided to impose a four-week lockdown on the southern and eastern parts of the province effective Dec. 24 at 12:01 a.m. That will include the Toronto area and Ottawa. Three sources said areas north of the French River, including Sudbury, will be subject only to a two-week lockdown.

