In the early 1960s, Mel (Trick) Davis began playing for the Harlem Globetrotters. During one of the fabled basketball team’s visits to Vancouver, he met a woman named Megan Carvell, then 18, and they started a long-distance relationship.

“When we got together, no matter how long we’d been apart, it was like it was yesterday or an hour before,” she said in Hardwood, a short documentary about Mr. Davis that was nominated for an Academy Award and an Emmy.

“It was just intense and it was simple and it was love.”

He was married when they met, and because he was Black and Ms. Carvell was white, they did not think the relationship would last. But in 1987, Mr. Davis returned to Vancouver to visit Ms. Carvell and their son, Hubert, and stayed. The couple’s relationship ended up lasting about six decades.

Mel Davis, who died Dec. 16 of cancer at age 84 in a Burnaby, B.C., long-term care facility, left an indelible mark in Canada. He developed a skills development program, known as Have Ball Will Teach, and a community league while showing thousands of kids how to conduct themselves on and off the court.

“I taught basketball and I taught about life,” Mr. Davis told The Vancouver Sun.

Mr. Davis’s efforts in Vancouver followed up on programs, including a youth foundation in his name, that he started in his hometown of Chicago. For his efforts, Mr. Davis earned induction into the B.C. Basketball Hall of Fame and the Illinois Coaches Hall of Fame. Altogether, Mr. Davis mentored youths for upwards of half a century.

“He had a basketball legacy in Chicago and a basketball legacy in Vancouver,” his older son, Mawuli Mel Davis, said.

For Mel Davis, a tough-love, old-school coach whose methods might not fly today, the sport was a “metaphor for life,” according to his younger son, Hubert Davis, who directed Hardwood and participated in his basketball programs as a player and coach. The elder Mr. Davis wanted kids to use traits developed in the game – such as teamwork, a strong work ethic, pride, a positive attitude – off the court. He stressed the importance of becoming well-rounded and getting a good education.

Initially, the former Globetrotter operated his Have Ball Will Teach program and a league at various Vancouver locations before basing them on the city’s west side, where he launched Kitsilano Youth Basketball.

“I can remember him, when he first came up, saying that there was a lot of people that told him that it wouldn’t work, that he couldn’t do it because it’s Canada and we’re just hockey crazy,” Hubert said.

Melvin Davis was born July 30, 1937, on the poverty-stricken South Side of Chicago. He was the only child of Pearl Marzette (née Salmon) Davis and Evans Davis. His mother was 14 when she delivered him and worked two cleaning jobs. She later obtained her high-school diploma and a postsecondary degree. His father had no contact with Mel beyond the time when he was a tyke.

Pearl Davis wanted her son to become a professional baseball player and follow in the footsteps of Negro League legends such as Satchel Paige. But Mr. Davis, who was bullied as a youth and known as Frail Mel, developed a passion for hoops instead.

He became a Chicago playground legend and standout high-school guard/forward, earning a scholarship from Indiana University. But he felt uncomfortable in Indiana’s predominantly white environment and soon transferred to what is known today as Tennessee State University, a historically Black college.

At TSU, Mr. Davis was coached by John McLendon, who learned basketball from the game’s inventor, Canadian James Naismith, and later became the first Black professional basketball coach with Cleveland of the American Basketball League.

Between 1957 and 1959, Mr. Davis’s TSU squad won three straight NAIA championships, a first for a historically Black college. The team was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He also considered himself a social activist during his TSU days.

“We got hit in the head, cursed at, kicked around, and some of us got arrested for participating in the [civil-rights] march when Dr. [Martin Luther] King came to Nashville,” he told an interviewer for an article published in a TSU alumni magazine.

After completing his collegiate career, Mr. Davis joined the Chicago Majors of the fledgling American Basketball League (ABL). Majors owner Abe Saperstein also owned the Globetrotters and, after the ABL folded, asked Mr. Davis to join the storied team.

Mr. Davis spent 18 seasons travelling the world with the Globetrotters. In summers, he ran his community basketball programs in Chicago and guided several future NBA stars, including Isiah Thomas, the first general manager of the Toronto Raptors, and Doc Rivers, who now coaches the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Mel Davis was an absolutely pure human being,” Mr. Rivers said in a statement to The Globe and Mail. “He accomplished something that we should all strive toward, and that’s being better at life than he was at his job. As good as he ­was at what he did, I will remember him for who he was.”

Mr. Davis’s tenure with the Globetrotters ended in 19­79 because of a knee injury that left him permanently without a kneecap. He briefly managed a Chicago restaurant and then operated his youth hoops programs full time.

Meanwhile, Mr. Davis was living a double life, trying to maintain a turbulent marriage to Mary Etta Davis and be a good father to their son Mawuli, while concealing his relationship with Ms. Carvell.

Because interracial relationships were taboo in the 1960s, Mr. Davis said in Hardwood, he and Ms. Carvell hid their relationship from others and Hubert did not meet his father until he was eight years old. The couple went in and out of hotels separately.

“That’s just the way it was,” Megan Carvell-Davis said in Hardwood. The couple married in 1988.

Mawuli said he and his mother were deceived and their home life was “at times really volatile.” But Mawuli said his father still showed considerable love and stressed the importance of family.

“There is no making up for deceit. You just have to own it – he owned it. I always loved him and we moved on. [Mel] had a father who was not part of his life and he did his best to be in my life and in Hubert’s life,” said Mawuli, who has a close relationship with his half-brother.

The elder Mr. Davis helped both of his sons excel in basketball and life. Mawuli played collegiately for the U.S. Naval Academy, and Hubert competed for McGill.

“[My father] never forced me to play,” Mawuli said. “For me, it was a way to be close to him. [Basketball] was our love language.”

Mel’s pride in being Black, support for Black rights and equality, and devotion to such figures as Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Muhammad Ali had a profound influence on both of his sons.

Mawuli became an award-winning civil rights lawyer in Atlanta. Among other activities, he has organized protests and represented Occupy and Black Lives Matter activists, and organized the removal of a Confederate statue in Decatur, Ga. He is also the author of We Need You! Encouraging My Sons’ Generation for Black Liberation.

“He planted the seeds in me and [the civil-rights work] just went from there,” Mawuli said of his father.

Hubert said his father, a film buff who consulted on the basketball movie Air Bud, also guided him toward his award-winning career. The filmmaker, now based in Toronto, developed an interest in his craft while attending movies with his parents.

Joey Haywood, one of Mel Davis’s former players, has carried on his teaching legacy in Vancouver by creating the School of Handles Basketball Academy.

“I’m just trying to pass along what he taught me to a younger generation,” said Mr. Haywood, who is Black. “So I’m passing the torch.”

Mr. Haywood, praised Mr. Davis, one of few Black instructors available to him while he was growing up, for showing him how to be an effective leader.

In addition to battling prostate cancer, Mr. Davis had a heart valve replaced and suffered from glaucoma and diabetes in recent years, but he died very peacefully, Hubert said.

“There was a sense of relief that he didn’t suffer,” he said.

In addition to his wife, Ms. Carvell-Davis, Mr. Davis leaves his two sons and four grandsons, as well as a stepdaughter, Melana, and her son.