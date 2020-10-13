 Skip to main content
The work of Sir Harold Evans

David Walmsley
My Paper Chase: True Stories of Vanished Times (2009) was one of several books Sir Harold Evans published about his years as a journalist.

David Walmsley is Editor-in-Chief, The Globe and Mail

The following are books written by Sir Harold Evans. The five-volume Editing and Design and Pictures on a Page remain bibles for journalists even in the digital age.

  • Editing and Design: A Five-Volume Manual of English, Typography and Layout (1972)
  • Essential English for Journalists, Editors and Writers (1972)
  • Newsman’s English (1972)
  • Newspaper Design (1973)
  • Editing and Design (1974)
  • Handling Newspaper Text (1974)
  • News Headlines (1974)
  • Suffer The Children: The Story of Thalidomide by the Insight Team of The Sunday Times of London, contributor (1979)
  • Good Times, Bad Times (1983)
  • Front Page History: Events of Our Century That Shook the World (1984)
  • Editing and Design: Book 2: Handling Newspaper Text (1986)
  • Makers of Photographic History (1990)
  • Eyewitness 2: 3 Decades Through World Press Photos (1992)
  • Pictures on a Page: Photo-Journalism, Graphics and Picture Editing (1997)
  • The American Century (1998)
  • War Stories: Reporting in the Time of Conflict from the Crimea to Iraq (2003)
  • We the People (2007)
  • My Paper Chase: True Stories of Vanished Times (2009)
  • Do I Make Myself Clear?: Why Writing Well Matters (2018)

Harry’s last book, Just Yannis, (2019) was a tribute to the life of Yannis Behrakis, a leading Reuters photographer.

Sir Harry also commissioned countless books as the head of Random House or through his generous connections. Among them: What it Takes by Richard Ben Cramer and Primary Colors by Anonymous (later revealed to be Joe Klein).

Harry made a reality Requiem: By the Photographers Who Died in Vietnam and Indochina (1997). Charting the photojournalists who died in the region, authors Horst Faas and Tim Page were told nobody wanted to buy a book on Vietnam. Mr Faas, the distinguished war photographer, took the idea to Sir Harry. “We’re going to do this, and we’re going to do it big,” Harry told him.

Today, Requiem, with a foreword by David Halberstam and an epilogue by Neil Sheehan, is considered the finest pictorial history of the wars in Indochina from the early 1950s until the fall of Saigon in 1975. The pages tell the stories of all 135 photographers who died, including Taizo Ichinose, Robert Capa, Nguyen Van Thuy, Henri Huet, Larry Burrows and Le Thi Nang.

