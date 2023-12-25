Open this photo in gallery: Canadian menswear titan Harry Rosen in front of his Bloor Street store in Toronto in 2016.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Canadian fashion legend and philanthropist Harry Rosen has died at age 92.

Mr. Rosen’s eldest son, Larry, the chairman and CEO of Harry Rosen Inc., announced the death of his father in a brief statement released on Christmas Day. He said it is hard to summarize the impact that his dad made as the “founder and visionary” of the prominent menswear company.

“Starting with a $500 loan and a dream, Harry willed our business into existence one client at a time. His passion for menswear and fashion was contagious; his ability to teach and inspire was unparalleled,” said Larry of his father. “The team he built and the values he instilled have helped our business span across the country, three generations, and nearly 70 years.”

The Harry Rosen empire has humble roots in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood where, in 1954, Harry and his brother Lou opened a small made-to-measure men’s clothing store, according to the company website. It was there that Harry had a vision to create a global men’s boutique that would “help men feel good and do good” by wearing well-crafted clothing that catered to one’s personality.

Before opening the retail store, Harry worked in a clothing factory and at a haberdashery shop, as they were called, which sold men’s clothing and accessories. He used this experience to grow the shop on Parliament Street in Toronto into a luxury chain across the country that now boasts more than two dozen stores.

“From day one, Harry’s vision was to become a genuinely international men’s boutique that exemplifies service, advice, craftsmanship, personality and individualization in clothing and accessories for men,” the website said.

In 2004, the consummate retailer was awarded the Order of Canada for his contributions to the business world.

“Harry Rosen is Canada’s leading retailer of high quality men’s wear. Renowned for his integrity, marketing skills and business acumen, he shares these abilities equally as a community builder,” said a statement in his honour, which listed his support for a number of organizations, including the Canadian Cancer Society, United Jewish Appeal and Canadian Paraplegic Association.

Harry stepped back from the day-to-day operations of Harry Rosen Inc. after 51 years in 2005 and his son, Larry, took over as CEO. “My father’s philosophy was to carry menswear that dresses leaders, visionaries and creatives who drive our communities – this vision still informs Harry Rosen today,” said Larry on the company website.

Harry Rosen Inc. ventured into a new category during the COVID-19 pandemic – grooming – while expanding its athleisure offerings. The retailer also shifted existing brick-and-mortar relationships between its staff and customers online, allowing its wardrobe consultants to curate its website for clients down to specific size and colour recommendations.

Harry is survived by his long-time partner Evelyn, his four children, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren “and countless family and friends whom he was always there for,” said Larry in a statement.

With a report from The Canadian Press