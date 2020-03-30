Hasidic Jewish community north of Montreal placed under 14-day quarantine

Open this photo in gallery A police officer monitors the entrance to the Tosh de Boisbriand community, in Boisbriand, Que., on March 30, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

An Orthodox Jewish community north of Montreal is under lockdown after some of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Public health authorities on Sunday ordered the 4,000-person Tosh Jewish community of Boisbriand, Que., to be placed under 14-day quarantine and the group’s leadership asked police to help enforce the directive.

The region’s public health authority said today Tosh leaders agree strict measures need to be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their community, even if only a small number of members have so far tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say Tosh members likely picked up the virus while travelling to New York State two weeks ago to celebrate a religious holiday.

Community leaders have had to translate relevant information into Yiddish as many members don’t speak English or French and eschew TV and radio.

Tosh members are manning a checkpoint leading into the community with the help of municipal police to ensure the quarantine is respected.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.