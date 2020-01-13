 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Hassan Diab sues federal government over extradition to France

Jim Bronskill
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab, 66, accuses the federal government of negligent investigation and malicious prosecution. (File photo)

The Canadian Press

Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab is suing the federal government over his extradition to France on allegations of terrorism.

Diab, his wife and two young children have filed a notice of action in Ontario Superior Court seeking tens of millions of dollars for alleged abuse of process, infliction of emotional distress and other claims.

Diab, 66, accuses the government of negligent investigation and malicious prosecution and says federal officials violated his constitutional guarantees of freedom of movement, liberty and security of the person.

Story continues below advertisement

The assertions have not been proven in court and the government has yet to file a response.

The RCMP arrested Diab in November 2008 in response to a request by France. French authorities suspected he was involved in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue that killed four people and injured dozens of others, an accusation he has always denied.

Following drawn-out court proceedings, Diab was extradited to France where he spent three years behind bars, including time in solitary confinement.

In January 2018, French judges dismissed the allegations against him and ordered his immediate release. He is now back in Canada with his family.

Diab said upon his return he did not want financial compensation from the Canadian government, just changes to the “lousy” extradition law to ensure no one else goes through what he endured.

An external review of Diab’s extradition case for the Canadian government concluded that federal lawyers who worked on the file “acted in a manner that was ethical and consistent” with law and policy.

Diab rejected the report, released last July, as a “whitewash exercise.”

Story continues below advertisement

Amnesty International Canada and the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association wrote to federal political leaders during the fall election campaign looking for commitments to establish a full, judge-led public inquiry that addresses the Diab case and the flaws in Canada’s extradition system.

“Crucially, justice dictates that the inquiry be specifically tasked with determining appropriate redress for Dr. Diab and his family, including an official apology and fair compensation for Canada’s part in the human rights violations he suffered,” the letter said.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies