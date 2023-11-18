Open this photo in gallery: Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Sept. 5, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

The Toronto police hate-crime unit has charged a woman who allegedly vandalized a Starbucks in a Jewish neighbourhood.

Police say they were called to the coffee shop on Thursday and found the storefront littered with posters and writing.

They say they have charged 25-year-old Skigh Johnson with mischief interfere with the enjoyment of property.

A woman posting under the same name on TikTok says in a video that she vandalized a Starbucks with pro-Palestine sentiments.

She says she is not a criminal and is fighting for peace.

Police say the woman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2024.