The Toronto police hate-crime unit has charged a woman who allegedly vandalized a Starbucks in a Jewish neighbourhood.
Police say they were called to the coffee shop on Thursday and found the storefront littered with posters and writing.
They say they have charged 25-year-old Skigh Johnson with mischief interfere with the enjoyment of property.
A woman posting under the same name on TikTok says in a video that she vandalized a Starbucks with pro-Palestine sentiments.
She says she is not a criminal and is fighting for peace.
Police say the woman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2024.