Hate crimes in Canada rose by 47 per cent last year: Statscan

Hate crimes reported to police surged 47 per cent in Canada last year, led by growth in incidents targeting the Muslim, Jewish and black populations.

Across the country, police reported 2,073 hate crimes last year – 664 more than the previous year, Statistics Canada said Thursday, with the biggest increases in Ontario and Quebec.

Both violent and non-violent hate crimes increased in 2017. Hate-related property crimes led the growth, while there were also increases in public incitement of hatred, threats, assaults and harassment. Last year marked the highest number of hate crimes since comparable data started in 2013, and the fourth straight year of increases.

“This is staggering. You don’t see this kind of increase in any sort of crime data,” said Barbara Perry, an expert on hate crimes and professor of criminology at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

Smaller increases might be explained by more reporting of such crimes, or recording of them by police. But this jump “is just too dramatic” and suggests “something is really happening on the ground,” she said.

Statscan said the increased figures may be caused both by more reporting and a rise in the number of hate crimes being committed. It said the total number likely “undercounts” the true extent of hate crimes in the country, as not all incidents are reported to police. Its separate survey on victimization shows two-thirds of criminal incidents motivated by hate were not reported to police.

Among provinces, Ontario registered the biggest increase in hate crimes, followed by Quebec. In Quebec, reports of hate crimes against Muslims peaked in February, 2017 – the month after a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque – Statscan found. Hate crimes also rose in Alberta and British Columbia.

Four in 10 hate crimes were motivated by hatred of race or ethnicity, with an increase in crimes targeting the black and Arab or West Asian populations, the agency said.

Hate crimes also rose across all categories of religion, with those targeting the Jewish population accounting for 18 per cent of all hate crimes in the country. There were also more hate crimes targeting sexual orientation.

Several factors likely drove the growth, Dr. Perry said, such as a backlash against multiculturalism and immigrants, some populist political leaders voicing anti-immigrant sentiment, more active right-wing extremists and the influence of U.S. President Donald Trump. "Trumpism laid the foundation for political leaders here to follow suit, and the broader public as well, to be exposed to those sorts of hateful ideas … You can’t leave him out of the equation.”

Most of the increase was in non-violent hate crimes, chiefly property-related crime such as graffiti and vandalism.

“There could be a tendency to dismiss that and say, ‘well, it’s only graffiti,’” said Dr. Perry. However, “those sorts of incidents are really devastating for the community, because they’re so frequent. It’s also the visibility of them – if you’ve got graffiti and vandalism in the public eye, it’s that much more visible to the targeted community, so it increases the breadth and scope of the impact of the number of people that are affected. And it’s also visible to others, and a reminder that, oh, yeah, we should not be allowing Muslims in our country … the very visibility of these sorts of ‘mischief’ offences – such a banal term – means we shouldn’t discount them.”