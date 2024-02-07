The woman who accuses former vice admiral Haydn Edmundson of raping her on board a navy ship has been on the stand for three straight days, detailing what she remembers about the events more than 30 years ago.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan began cross-examining the Crown’s main witness late Monday.

He has focused on comparing what she said during her testimony in court with previous statements she gave to the police, the media and as part of a class-action lawsuit of military members who faced sexual misconduct during their careers.

She conceded Wednesday that her memory is imperfect.

“It’s a difficult process to reconnect pieces 30 years afterwards, when you have put this trauma in a vault for over 30 years,” she said.

Edmundson was a senior commander and the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was in a junior rank when they were deployed together in 1991.

She testified Monday that she was sometimes assigned to wake him for night watch and that she became very angry after finding him naked and fully exposed one night.

She told court that a couple of days later, he called her into his sleeping quarters to talk about that incident and he raped her.

Edmundson stepped down as the military’s head of personnel in 2021 after the accusations came to light. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and indecent exposure and denies any wrongdoing.

In cases of historical sexual assault, there is often little or no physical evidence and the reliability of witness statements is often considered a central issue.

Greenspan has worked to find inconsistencies in the woman’s story, and on Wednesday he put forward a possible explanation for what she previously called Edmundson’s misconduct on board the ship.

She had testified that during the deployment, Edmundson’s behaviour changed.

It would take longer than usual to rouse him during her wake-up duties, she said, and sometimes he made moaning sounds leading her to believe he was pretending to be asleep. She said sometimes he was not wearing underwear and she would see parts of his body.

Greenspan pointed out that he sustained a shoulder injury during the deployment and was wearing a sling on his left arm for a month. During that time, he said, Edmundson was on pain medication.

The woman said it’s possible this was why he was harder to wake and making moaning sounds, though she did not remember that Edmundson was injured or wearing a sling.

Greenspan said his client could not have slept on his stomach or his left side during this time, contrary to the woman’s testimony about finding him naked on his stomach.

“I disagree with your suggestion that he couldn’t have,” she said. “The only thing that I know is what I have witnessed and what I have gone through.”

The testimony has at times been emotional.

At one point Wednesday morning, Greenspan raised his voice and pointed a finger at the woman while asking a question.

She asked the judge to intervene, calling that a microaggression she would not put up with. Justice Matthew Webber asked Greenspan to take the temperature down and avoid pointing at her.

Greenspan’s line of questioning has included details about timelines, the layout of the ship and Edmundson’s sleeping quarters.

He focused Wednesday on the woman’s shifting recollection of who was sleeping on the top bunk the night she said she found Edmundson naked and exposed, pretending to sleep.

She testified that she “went berserk” over that, turning on the lights and yelling to wake the man in the top bunk.

She had tried to identify that other officer during the police investigation in 2021 but police determined she was incorrect.

Greenspan suggested that his client had no bunkmate at the time. The woman insisted on the stand that he did.