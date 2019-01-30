Hazel McCallion turns down appointment as special adviser to Doug Ford, says she’s too busy

Former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion says she’s turning down an appointment as a special adviser to the provincial government because she’s too busy.
But the 97-year-old says if Ontario Premier Doug Ford ever needs her advice, she’s just a phone call away.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, McCallion says her schedule can’t accommodate the time required to accept the appointment as a special adviser on municipal issues to Ford and Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.
The government announced the move earlier this month, but it was thrown into question days later when McCallion told the Globe and Mail she hadn’t formally accepted.
Ford said earlier Wednesday that McCallion told him over the weekend she would help in any way she could, but she couldn’t accept the salary of up to $150,000 that came with the role.
In her own statement, McCallion said she won’t accept the formal appointment at all.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.