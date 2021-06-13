 Skip to main content
Canada

‘He is a hero’: Mountie killed in traffic stop in rural Saskatchewan mourned

Julia Peterson
WOLSELEY, Sask.
The Canadian Press
A makeshift memorial is laid out beside the Indian Head RCMP detachment in Indian Head, Sask., on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The memorial is laid out for for Const. Shelby Patton who was killed while on duty in Wolseley, Sask. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

An RCMP officer struck and killed during a traffic stop is being remembered as a compassionate member of a rural Saskatchewan detachment.

Const. Shelby Patton, 26, died Saturday after he stopped a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, Sask., east of Regina.

RCMP said Patton, who had been working alone, was hit by the truck while outside his police vehicle. The truck took off and Patton died at the scene.

A man and a woman were later arrested in a field outside the nearby town of Francis, Saslk, but no charges have yet been laid.

A growing memorial of flowers, notes and stuffed animals began taking shape on Sunday outside the Indian Head RCMP detachment, where Patton was stationed.

One poster, in what appeared to be a child’s writing, had a message of comfort for the officer’s family

“He is a hero and always will be,” it said. “Thank you for your service. P.S. We love you.”

Gillian Solomon, who works at the Ace Hardware store across the street, said Patton was a regular customer.

“He was really nice,” she said. “An awful lot of the time, you run into RCMP officers in their private lives and they’re cautious, (but) he was a really pleasant, nice guy.”

In his six years of service in Indian Head, Solomon said Patton touched many lives in town. She described him as compassionate and caring, and said he will be missed.

“A lot of people are really devastated by what happened to him, whether they knew him or not,” she said. “And of course, there’s the fact that he was just too freaking young.”

A Facebook post from Kaela Patton said she doesn’t know what to do now that her brave, big brother is gone.

“All I can think about are the amazing memories I have of him. I’m so proud of how brave you were, you were a darn good officer and an even better brother,” the post read.

RCMP said Patton, originally from Yorkton, Sask., had been a Mountie for six years and four months, almost all of which he spent at Indian Head. He was briefly assigned to Parliament Hill in 2015.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore of the Saskatchewan RCMP has said Patton was known as a hardworking, dedicated police officer and his colleagues have been traumatized by his death.

She said it’s a close-knit team with a “family-like environment,” and there will be supports in place to help them through their grief.

With files from Rob Drinkwater in Edmonton

