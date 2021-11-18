Canada’s health regulator is expected to give families across the country a widely anticipated reprieve on Friday when it approves the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of five and 11.

Three sources told The Globe and Mail on Thursday the decision from Health Canada was expected to be released on Friday. The Globe is not identifying the individuals because they were not permitted to disclose the internal plans.

The expected approval will come just over two weeks after regulators in the U.S. approved the shot for kids ages 5 to 11 and as data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the incidence of COVID-19 cases is now highest among children, who have not yet been able to get vaccinated.

The government has previously said that shipments of the vaccines will follow soon after Health Canada’s regulatory decision on the use of the shot. The timing of the announcement on Friday was first reported by The Toronto Star.

Pfizer submitted its application for a vaccine for five to 11 year-olds on Oct. 18.

In October the federal government announced that Canada would receive 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer shot – enough for all eligible children to get their first dose soon after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gets the green light from Health Canada.

On Nov. 3, Pfizer Canada spokesperson Christina Antoniou told The Globe that the company is “prepared to deliver the pediatric vaccine doses to Canada as soon as we receive Health Canada authorization.” On Thursday Ms. Antoniou said she couldn’t provide more specifics on timing.

Ottawa has also already secured the special syringes needed to administer the administer pediatric vaccines, the government said in October.

Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine submission to Health Canada was for an approximately three-week interval between first and second doses. The federal government has said that the speed of second dose deliveries will depend on how fast first shots are administered.

“This will ensure that Canadian children have vaccines when they need them without keeping doses in freezers for extended periods of time when global demand is so high,” then procurement minister Anita Anand said in a statement on Oct. 21.

So far in Canada vaccines have only been approved for people aged 12 and older. According to COVID-19 Tracker Canada, 90 per cent of eligible people have received their first shot of the vaccine and 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.