Health Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has authorized its first vaccine for COVID-19, making Canada just the third country to approve a fully tested shot against a virus that has killed more than 1.5 million people during the worst pandemic in a century.

The Canadian regulator announced Wednesday that it has granted interim authorization to a two-dose vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and the German company BioNTech, firing the starting pistol on the most ambitious and complex immunization campaign in this country’s history.

“It’s monumental. It really is. A vaccine just has the potential to do so much good for Canada,” said Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician at Toronto’s University Health Network and a member of Ontario’s vaccine distribution task force. “I feel like I’m at a loss for words when I think about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to be injected into the upper arms of Canadians beginning next week, with hospital and nursing-home staff at the front of the line.

Residents of seniors’ facilities and other adults over 80 are almost certain to be next, depending on the logistics of transporting a vaccine that has to be stored at -70 C, an ultra-cold temperature usually reserved for freezers at research laboratories.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his objective is to have most Canadians vaccinated against COVID-19 by September.

The road to that goal is littered with stumbling blocks, including distributing vials to the far corners of a vast country, ensuring recipients return for their second doses, and winning over people who are nervous about taking a vaccine made with new technology.

Mr. Trudeau revealed Monday that Pfizer has agreed to ship as many as 249,000 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada by the end of the December, earlier than the federal government’s previously stated goal of January. Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. – another vaccine-maker whose COVID-19 shot is on track for a December authorization from Health Canada – also said Monday that it could begin shipping doses this month.

The two companies, both of which use a new technology called messenger RNA in their shots, have promised to send enough doses to vaccinate 3 million Canadians by the end of March.

The vaccines will arrive at a bleak time in Canada’s fight against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

National case count records are being smashed daily, as the number of infected individuals admitted to hospitals and intensive-care units approaches levels not seen since the height of the first wave. An average of 87 Canadians died of COVID-19 every day in the past week, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. More than 12,800 Canadians have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Provincial governments have imposed restrictions of varying degrees of severity in the hardest-hit parts of the country, but none of the second-wave limits have yet reduced cases substantially. At best, the restrictions have prevented infections from multiplying as quickly as the grimmest models projected.

For Sumon Chakrabarti, a University of Toronto infectious diseases physician, contemplating the arrival of a safe and effective vaccine is “surreal.” He practices in Peel Region, west of Toronto, where coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and deaths per capita are among the highest in the country.

“There were times when I was thinking, ‘How the heck are we ever going to get out of this?’” Dr. Chakrabarti said. “When we got all this news about the high efficacy [of the first vaccines] … it was a very unexpected but welcome bit of good news.”

Pfizer and BioNTech reported in mid-November that their vaccine candidate was 95 per cent efficacious in a late-stage clinical trial involving about 43,000 people in the United States, Germany, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

There were 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the trial, 162 in participants who received a placebo and eight in people who received the vaccine. Efficacy was 94 per cent in adults 65 and older, although nursing home residents – who tend to be frailer than elderly people who live on their own – were not included in the trial. No serious safety issues emerged during the trial, but many of the vaccine recipients experienced a day or two of pain at the injection site, headaches, fevers, chills and fatigue, the companies said.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is the third country after Bahrain and Britain to approve Pfizer’s vaccine. Elation erupted in Britain on Tuesday as the first recipients rolled up their sleeves. The U.S. is expected to approve the shot later this week. Russia and China have been distributing COVID-19 shots of their own, but neither vaccine has made it to the end of a large phase 3 trial.

“Today’s authorization marks a critical milestone in our efforts to bring COVID-19 under control,” said Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser. “The availability of vaccines will increase throughout the year, providing every Canadian with the opportunity to be immunized.”

Dr. Sharma said the department has released some initial documents explaining its rationale for approving the vaccine, including a regulatory summary. More information on the clinical trial evidence Health Canada reviewed will be made public soon, she added.

Cole Pinnow, the president of Pfizer Canada, said the drugmaker’s chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, reached out to Mr. Trudeau in a letter in March laying out how the company hoped to help tame the pandemic, including by pursuing a vaccine.

“We had a call with Health Canada two days later,” Mr. Pinnow said.

The pursuit of Canadian approval picked up speed in September, when Health Minister Patty Hajdu issued an interim order allowing for rolling reviews of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The new mechanism allowed Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies to submit clinical trial data to the Canadian regulator as it poured in, rather than sending Health Canada a single tome when the trial ended. Pfizer and BioNTech announced the start of a rolling submission to Health Canada on Oct. 9.

“They absolutely did not cut any corners,” Mr. Pinnow said. “We can vouch for that, given the level of detailed questions and the amount of back-and-forth that’s occurred between Health Canada and Pfizer Canada.”

By mid-November, Mr. Pinnow said, it became clear that Health Canada was on track to rule on the vaccine earlier than expected, mainly because of the speed at which Pfizer’s trial data arrived. Pfizer and federal procurement officials starting looking at amending their contract so delivery could begin in December, he added.

Mr. Pinnow said the change in timing had nothing to do with Mr. Trudeau saying on Nov. 24 that Canada would begin receiving COVID-19 shots after some other countries because this country does not have the manufacturing capacity to make its own vaccines.

“I can’t speak to the rationale behind his comments,” Mr. Pinnow said. But the Monday announcement about the first 249,000 doses “was completely independent of that. It was really based on our data availability and, again, the close collaboration with Health Canada.”

Mr. Trudeau and Major-General Dany Fortin, the former NATO commander overseeing the rollout, have said the Pfizer shot and future vaccines -- which will be free to recipients – would be doled out on a per-capita basis to provinces. Provincial governments will decide who receives the shot first, guided by the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, or NACI.

Story continues below advertisement

NACI recommended on Friday that staff and residents of seniors’ facilities, followed by adults over 80, front-line health workers and adults in Indigenous communities be vaccinated first, groups that total about 3.8 million people.

Caroline Quach-Thanh, the chair of NACI and an infectious diseases physician and medical microbiologist at Sainte-Justine hospital in Montreal, said that many unknowns remain, despite the positive results of Pfizer’s studies.

For example, the phase 3 trial looked only at whether the vaccine prevented COVID-19 disease, not whether it blocked asymptomatic spread of the virus. It’s too early to say how long the vaccine’s protection will last or how soon the world will return to a semblance of its former self, she said.

“Eventually, when we have enough people, or at least when the most vulnerable are vaccinated, I think we are going to reopen and go back to more or less a normal life,” she said. “But we’ll have to make sure that surveillance is good. If ever we see a signal that we’re losing control over things that we might have to require physical distancing again.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.