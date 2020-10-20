Health Canada recalls counterfeit hand sanitizer found for sale at Dollarama in Ontario

Health Canada is recalling a product labelled a hand sanitizer but that it has determined is counterfeit.

The government department says a counterfeit version of the authorized Daily Shield hand sanitizer has been found for sale at a Dollarama store in Thunder Bay.

Health Canada warns the false version may not be effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and may pose serious risks to health.

It also says that the unauthorized product is suspected to contain methanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers and could cause severe adverse reactions or death when ingested.

The counterfeit version is labelled with NPN 80098979, Lot 6942; Expiry May 2023 and is sold in a 250 mL format.

