Empty Moderna vaccine vials are shown before a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic in Kingston, Ont., on July 2.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Health Canada says it has received a submission from Moderna to authorize use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11.

The agency says it will prioritize the review of the submission, while maintaining high scientific standards for safety, efficacy and quality.

It says the assessment will consider clinical trial data and emerging research about the impacts of COVID-19 in children to determine if the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in this age group.

Health Canada is currently reviewing Pfizer-BioNTech’s submission for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, and officials have indicated that a decision could come within the month.

The regulator says it’s monitoring the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot for children in the U.S., where the vaccine was authorized for use earlier this month.

The general manager of Moderna Canada has said interim data for its pediatric vaccine shows a strong safety profile as well as a strong immune response.

