 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Health Canada warns about dangerous USB chargers as more than 1.5 million units recalled

Health Canada warns about dangerous USB chargers as more than 1.5 million units recalled

The Canadian Press

Health Canada is warning it has discovered numerous unsafe USB chargers during a national assessment of products on the market and a recall has been issued affecting more than 1.5 million units.

The federal agency has released a list of more than two dozen chargers that “pose an unacceptable risk of electric shock and fire.”

Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and either return them or throw them away.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada recommends consumers check that electrical products have a recognized certification mark before making a purchase.

The certification symbol should be on the product itself and not just the packaging.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.