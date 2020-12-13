Health Canada warns people with allergies to COVID-19 vaccine ingredients to forgo shots

Open this photo in gallery FILE PHOTO: A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Britain. POOL/Reuters

Health Canada warned Saturday that people allergic to ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccine should forgo getting the shots, days before inoculations are scheduled to begin in this country.

The federal agency’s warning comes after two people in the United Kingdom suffered severe reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and recovered. Both had histories of severe allergic reactions and carried epi-pens, Health Canada said in a written statement.

“Health Canada has reviewed the available evidence and has concluded that the current (prescribing information) and available public health guidance are appropriate, and is not recommending any changes to the product’s use at this time,” the statement reads, adding that it will take action if any new safety issues are confirmed.

But it is warning that those with severe allergies should talk to their doctors before receiving a shot.

“In Canada, all vaccines carry a warning about the risk of serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis,” the release said. “Immunization clinics are equipped to manage these rare events.”

Here are the ingredients, according to the release:

Medicinal ingredient:

mRNA

Non-medicinal ingredients:

ALC-0315 = ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate)

ALC-0159 = 2-[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide

1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine

cholesterol

dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate

monobasic potassium phosphate

potassium chloride

sodium chloride

sucrose

water for injection

