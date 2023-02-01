Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference in Brampton., Ont., on Jan. 27.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he hopes the provinces can reach a health-care deal with the federal government shortly after their meeting next week with the prime minister.

Ford echoed recent comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that a deal will not be signed at the meeting set for Feb. 7.

“But we should be striking a deal shortly thereafter,” Ford said after making an unrelated announcement in Brampton, Ont.

“We can’t keep dragging this on when we’re all feeling pressure on health care.”

The premiers want to see Ottawa cover 35 per cent of health-care costs across the country, up from the current 22 per cent.

Trudeau has said the funding will come with strings attached, including sharing health data and outcomes for a national database.

Ford has said he wants to use increased federal funding to hire more nurses and doctors, as well as help to tackle the surgical backlog.