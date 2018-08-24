Health care issues expected to dominate New Brunswick election campaign Friday

Health care is expected to dominate the New Brunswick election campaign today.
Liberal Premier Brian Gallant makes a health care announcement at 9 a.m., using Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital as a backdrop.
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is set to make an aging care announcement in Moncton, while the New Democrat’s Jennifer McKenzie visits a hospice in Saint John.
The other leaders are campaigning in their ridings.
Yesterday, the Liberals made a campaign promise to spend another $150 million on infrastructure projects in the province, while the Tories pledged to give New Brunswick companies a greater advantage in getting government contracts.
The provincial election is set for Sept. 24.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.