Health care issues expected to dominate New Brunswick election campaign Friday

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press

Health care is expected to dominate the New Brunswick election campaign today.

Liberal Premier Brian Gallant makes a health care announcement at 9 a.m., using Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital as a backdrop.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is set to make an aging care announcement in Moncton, while the New Democrat’s Jennifer McKenzie visits a hospice in Saint John.

The other leaders are campaigning in their ridings.

Yesterday, the Liberals made a campaign promise to spend another $150 million on infrastructure projects in the province, while the Tories pledged to give New Brunswick companies a greater advantage in getting government contracts.

The provincial election is set for Sept. 24.

