Quebec health minister warns of rising COVID-19 cases in three regions as variant cases rise

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in Montreal, April 2, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister expressed concern over rising COVID-19 numbers in three regions on Sunday, as the number of cases confirmed or believed to be linked to contagious variants soared past the 10,000 mark.

Christian Dube said on Twitter that he’s worried about case numbers in the Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches and Outaouais regions.

“Despite an appearance of stability in Quebec, some regions are experiencing a concerning (rise) in new cases,” he wrote.

Quebec reported 1,154 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and nine additional deaths linked to the virus, including one that occurred in the last 24 hours.

The regions cited by Dube were among those designated as “red” zones last week as they moved to the province’s highest COVID-19 alert level after a few weeks at the less restrictive “orange” classification.

Premier Francois Legault also imposed stricter lockdown measures in Quebec City, Levis and Gatineau that began Thursday and will last at least 10 days.

Residents in those cities, which are in the greater Quebec City and Outaouais regions, will have to abide by an 8 p.m. curfew, while schools will be closed and non-essential businesses temporarily shuttered.

The new rise in cases has been linked to more contagious variants, which now account for 64 per cent of new COVID-19 diagnoses in the province.

Quebec announced 779 new presumed cases involving variants on Sunday, which brought the provincial total past the 10,000 mark to 10,337.

The number of confirmed variant cases was unchanged at 1,592.

While cases involving variants were originally concentrated mostly in Montreal, they have since been detected in all but two regions of the province.

Hospitalizations increased by one to 502 on Sunday, while the number of patients in intensive care rose by four to 128.

Health workers gave 41,073 doses of vaccine Saturday for a total of 1,529,541 shots.

Quebec also announced it had received over 135,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and almost 340,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca, both of which will be transiting through the health network in the coming days.

