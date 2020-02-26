Health officials confirm new case of coronavirus in Ontario

Medical officials in Ontario are reporting a fifth case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The Ministry of Health says the latest case is a woman in her 60s who had recently travelled to Iran.

They say the woman arrived at a Toronto hospital on Monday and has since been discharged to her home where she is in self-isolation.

The ministry says Toronto Public Health is following up with the patient and looking into people she had close contact with.

This is the 12th case of COVID-19 in Canada, but public health officials say the risk of the virus spreading in this country is still low.

The virus has infected 80,000 globally and recently spread to Iran, where there have been 95 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.

