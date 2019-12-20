Health officials declare outbreak of whooping cough in two areas of New Brunswick

Health officials in New Brunswick have declared an outbreak of whooping cough in the Moncton and Miramichi areas.

Dr. Yves Leger, medical officer of health for the province’s eastern region, says Public Health is monitoring the situation closely and working with health-care professionals and the public to decrease the risk.

Whooping cough begins with coldlike symptoms and worsens over a period of several weeks to include serious coughing spells.

Leger says the best way to protect yourself against whooping cough is through immunization.

While anyone can contract the disease, whooping cough is most dangerous for babies and young children who have not received all doses of the vaccine.

Individuals exhibiting symptoms are encouraged to contact their health-care provider.

