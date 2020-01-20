 Skip to main content

Canada

Health officials identify two rare cases of diphtheria in western Saskatchewan

Onion Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada
The Canadian Press
Health officials say two cases of diphtheria have been diagnosed in western Saskatchewan.

A medical health officer for Indigenous Services Canada recently sent a notice to the chief of Onion Lake Cree Nation, near the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary, informing him that the two cases were diagnosed in the last month.

The First Nation’s director of operations says one confirmed case was in Onion Lake while the other was in the surrounding area.

Philip Chief says he doesn’t have details but it’s concerning.

He says staff have been informed and will be asking members to ensure they are updated on their immunization and booster shots.

Health officials says diphtheria is a rare but infectious disease that is preventable through vaccines.

