Health officials reinstate COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings in north B.C.

British Columbia has reinstated restrictions on gatherings in the Northern Health region because of a spike in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Delta variant.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says indoor gatherings are now restricted to only one other family or five guests, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.

Organized outdoor events of more than 200 people will need a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

She says the new measures are in addition to the mask mandate that is already in place across the province.

B.C. reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 553 of them in the Northern Health region.

