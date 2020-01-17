 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Health officials report Newfoundland and Labrador’s first probable case of vaping-related lung illness

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Federal health officials say there have been 16 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-associated lung illnesses reported across Canada, not including the Newfoundland and Labrador case.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have reported the province’s first probable case of a lung illness related to vaping.

The province’s chief medical officer confirmed Friday that a person became ill in late 2019 after using a cannabis product, which was not available for testing.

The person was hospitalized but has since recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

The province did not release further details, citing privacy concerns.

Federal health officials say there have been 16 confirmed or probable cases of vaping-associated lung illnesses reported across Canada, not including the Newfoundland and Labrador case.

In addition to cannabis products, the other vaping-related illnesses have been linked to nicotine vaping products, flavour-only products and products that combine nicotine, cannabis and other substances.

“I am worried about the increase of vaping in Newfoundland and Labrador and its popularity with youth,” provincial Health Minister John Haggie said in a statement. “Vaping is a significant public health concern. If you don’t already smoke, don’t vape.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Vaping-related illnesses have been in the spotlight recently amid accusations the makers of the products are targeting them at youth. Dr. James MacKillop outlines some strategies to use at home in conversations with your children about vaping. MacKillop is the director of the Peter Boris Centre For Addictions Research and co-director of the Michael G. Degroote Centre For Medicinal Cannabis Research. The Globe and Mail (staff)

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies