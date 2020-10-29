Health officials say 44 COVID-19 cases have been linked to large wedding in Vaughan, Ont.

Health officials north of Toronto say 44 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a large wedding.

York Region Public Health says the wedding took place at an event centre in Vaughan over two days – Wednesday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 18.

More than 100 people were in attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say they were notified of the first confirmed case associated with the wedding on Monday.

They’ve since identified 44 in total, the majority of them in the Peel Region west of Toronto.

Anyone who attended is asked to self-isolate until next Monday – two weeks following the date of the wedding.

Countries around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, including right here in Canada. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discussed the timeline and challenges in developing COVID-19 vaccines during a facebook live. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.