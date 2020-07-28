Health officials take over private seniors’ home in Quebec City after COVID-19 spike

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Health officials take over private seniors’ home in Quebec City after COVID-19 spike

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais responds to reporters questions before entering a Cabinet meeting on June 17, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Health authorities in Quebec City have taken over the day-to-day care at a private seniors’ residence following a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Officials made the announcement Tuesday – the same day the province’s minister for seniors, Marguerite Blais, announced an investigation into the situation at the Auberge aux Trois Pignons in the city’s Beauport borough.

The regional health agency, CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, says 21 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and three have died. Seven staff members have also contracted the disease. The agency said in a statement that it “agreed with the owner to take over the care and services.”

Story continues below advertisement

Health authorities have been providing assistance at the private facility since July 11 and steadily increasing their presence there. Two investigators with the Health Department will inspect the residence.

“The outbreak is currently considered stable in this environment,” the agency said. “No new cases have been reported among residents for five days.”

On Monday, two doctors had sounded the alarm to Quebec City Le Soleil newspaper about the residence, decrying a lack of staff and a notable decline in the care offered to residents, often left on their own with wounds, without proper hygiene or help to eat.

The health agency said the situation was deteriorating due to absences and staff quitting. “Difficulties were observed in terms of physical care as well as food service and laundry.”

Blais told a news conference south of Quebec City Tuesday she was shocked to find out the owners had waited to alert authorities.

“The owners of a private seniors’ residence, as part of their certification, have the obligation to advise (health authorities) immediately of any problems in their establishment,” Blais said. “We want an accurate picture, that’s why we’ve asked for an independent investigation.”

Quebec reported an additional 169 COVID-19 cases Tuesday and three new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. Hospitalizations in the province continued to decline, down to 193 patients from 200. Of those, eight patients are in intensive care, an increase of one.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has reported a total of 58,897 COVID-19 cases and 5,670 deaths. The number of new infections has remained stable in recent days, and the provincial government said Monday the majority of new cases involve people in the 15-to-34 age bracket.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies