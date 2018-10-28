Health officials warn of drug overdose spike in north Surrey, B.C.

Public health officials in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland are warning drug users to consume less than they normally would following a spike in overdoses.
The Fraser Health Authority has issued an overdose alert to service providers and community organizations in north Surrey, saying there had been a “significant increase” in overdoses on Friday.
The authority says 12 overdoses were reported but it can’t provide a total number, as not all overdoses are reported in the community. It also says it’s unable to confirm whether any deaths have occurred, as they would not immediately be reported to Fraser Health.
The health authority is encouraging service providers to have overdose prevention conversations where possible, particularly when people pick up harm reduction supplies, and to offer naloxone kits to clients.
It says people who use substances should try a little before taking their “regular” amount, avoid using alone and stagger use with friends so someone can respond if needed.
If you believe someone is experiencing an overdose, authorities say you should call 911 and provide breaths every five seconds until the person regains consciousness or help arrives.
The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 911 in the case of an overdose.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.