Health officials warn Regina is a hot spot for contagious COVID-19 variants

Open this photo in gallery Heather Witzel-Garnhum, nurse clinician, prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Regina General Hospital in Regina on Dec. 15, 2020. Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Officials are asking Regina residents to keep following basic public-health advice because variants of the COVID-19 virus are spreading in the community.

Provincial lab results show most of the 70 infections caused by more transmissible strains of the novel coronavirus have been in the Regina area.

There have been lab delays in confirming how many cases are tied to variants, including the strain first detected in the United Kingdom.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported the province had nine such cases.

But an analysis of positive cases from January and February confirmed there were 61 more cases involving mutations, nearly all the U.K. strain.

The Health Ministry says many of Regina’s COVID-19 outbreaks occurred after people went to work with symptoms.

It’s asking residents to work from home when possible to wear a mask while in public, and to avoid non-essential travel.

Another 165 COVID-19 infections were reported across the province Thursday. Regina had 441 of the 1,395 total active cases – the highest of any zone in Saskatchewan.

Hospitals reported 137 patients with the illness, 27 of them in intensive care.

Premier Scott Moe’s government has lifted a ban on household visits to allow up to 10 people inside a home at once.

Earlier this week, he and Health Minister Paul Merriman said the number of new COVID-19 cases daily and hospitalizations had remained steady, even with more variants present than initially thought.

