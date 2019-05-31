 Skip to main content

Canada Health officials warn taxi customers may have been exposed to measles in Saint John area

Health officials warn taxi customers may have been exposed to measles in Saint John area

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Public Health officials in New Brunswick have released another possible point of exposure to the measles virus in the Saint John area.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says a person with a confirmed case of the measles travelled by taxi a number of times on May 22, 24, 25 and 26.

She says each time the person used Saint John-based Vet’s Taxi Ltd., and, after each trip, other people using the same cab could have been exposed to the virus for up to two hours.

Early symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough or tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

Russell says anyone showing symptoms should self-isolate and call the 811 Telecare line to learn what to do.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of the measles in New Brunswick – all in the Saint John area.

