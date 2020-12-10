Healthcare workers in Toronto, Ottawa first to receive Pfizer coronavirus vaccine next week

Ontario will administer the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to healthcare workers in long-term care beginning next Tuesday at hospitals in Toronto and Ottawa.

Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that the province expects to receive “a very small number of doses” in the coming days and the first vaccinations will take place at the University Health Network in Toronto and The Ottawa Hospital. Healthcare workers in long-term care facilities and other high-risk settings will be first in line. The details come as Ontario reported its highest number of coronavirus cases of 1,983, including 35 new deaths.

“Ontario is ready to receive COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available,” Mr. Ford said in a statement.

The University Health Network comprises several hospitals and a research centre in Toronto, a region currently in lockdown. The province said it chose Ottawa, which has a lower number of COVID-19 cases, in order to “test and validate provincial distribution networks,” and because of outbreaks in the city’s long-term care homes. Peel Region, which includes the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, is the other region currently under lockdown.

Mr. Ford, who has stopped holding his daily press conferences that were a hallmark of his government’s pandemic response, said more details about Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan will be released on Friday after a meeting of the COVID-19 task force. Retired general Rick Hillier, who chairs the task force, is set to speak with reporters later Thursday.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 30,000 initial doses will begin to arrive in Canada next week.

Opposition parties have been criticizing Mr. Ford’s government for the lack of details on how Ontario plans to distribute the vaccine. The government has outlined which populations are a priority for receiving the vaccine, including long-term care and retirement-home residents, and their staff and caregivers, but unlike other provinces had not given firm details about who will be the first group to receive them and when.

The province has also said it will prioritize areas with the highest rates of COVID-19 transmission in Ontario’s red zones and the lockdown regions, although Ottawa is currently in the less-stringent orange zone.

Earlier Thursday, Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones told reporters the first vaccine sites could not yet be named because they were still being screened for security concerns. “These vaccines are actually quite valuable right now from a black market standpoint,” she said.

While other provinces including British Columbia, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba have outlined how many doses they expect to receive next week, Ms. Jones said she is unable to confirm the number in Ontario because information from the federal government is changing. While Ontario expects to receive its per capita share of 40 per cent of all vaccines, Ms. Jones said the province could receive as few as 6,000 doses in the initial shipment. “We are basically planning for any amount,” she said.

Despite security concerns around naming the sites, the University Hospital Network is where Mr. Ford held a photo-op this week in which he toured the facility and opened freezers containing research specimens.

