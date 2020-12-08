 Skip to main content

Hearing for judge accused of perjury over Black federation role begins

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Judge Donald McLeod heads from provincial court in Halifax on Jan. 6, 2012.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A disciplinary hearing for a judge accused of lying about his involvement in a Black activist organization has begun.

The four-person panel of the Ontario Judicial Council is examining evidence on whether Judge Donald McLeod committed perjury at a previous misconduct hearing into his involvement with the Federation of Black Canadians.

McLeod was cleared in the earlier process and denies the current unproven allegations.

Story continues below advertisement

At a judicial tribunal hearing there is no prosecutor, instead presenting counsel laid out the evidence today and gave it context for the panel.

Presenting counsel Guy Pratte says that more than a dozen witnesses will appear before the hearing that is scheduled to end on Dec. 23.

If the complaints are proven, the panel could impose punishment up to suspension with or without pay.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies