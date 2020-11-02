Hearings begin in challenge to Quebec law that bans religious symbols for some in public service

Women forced to pick between cherished symbols of faith and precious careers are having their day in court as legal challenges to Quebec’s secularism law began Monday.
Years of debate about the role of religion in Quebec society culminated last year with the province passing a law that mandates religious neutrality in the public service, partly enforced through a dress code banning religious symbols for some civil servants.
Four legal challenges to Quebec’s Act respecting the laicity of the State, better known as Bill 21, brought by several citizens and a host of advocacy and community groups, unions and school boards, were joined together for one hearing in Quebec Superior Court.
The case, expected to last up to seven weeks, will hear from legal experts and religious scholars and will delve into fine details of constitutional law. But first, the court started hearing from women affected.
Ichrak Nourel Hak, the first witness and plaintiff in the case, testified she was studying education at the Université de Montréal when the government introduced the law in March, 2019, and passed it that June. She had planned to work in the public school system, where she had done her studies, when she received her certification in September.
She is a devout Muslim who wears a hijab that covers her hair.
Quebec’s public school system is suffering a major shortage of teachers. But because her hijab is not allowed to be worn by new hires, she took a job offering for private online instruction.
“I felt targeted as a Quebec citizen. I felt excluded,” Ms. Nourel Hak testified. “I know I had the qualities and qualifications to teach and to serve Quebec society. Now I just feel diminished and distressed by the whole thing. I meet all the requirements. All that stands in the way is my religious practice.”
Quebec’s secularism law imposes state religious neutrality and includes a dress code prohibiting civil servants holding “positions of authority” from wearing visible religious articles, including Muslim head coverings, Christian crosses, Sikh turbans and Jewish Kippa. Those prevented from wearing symbols on the job include teachers, police officers, government lawyers and the speaker of the National Assembly.
People who wear the symbols and already hold those posts are allowed to keep their jobs under the law. They cannot be promoted, however, and potential new hires like Ms. Nourel Hak are told they must remove the religious garment.
The law also prohibits civil servants from working with their faces covered, except for health reasons, and people from receiving public services with their faces covered if they must be identified.
Premier François Legault’s government invoked the notwithstanding clause in passing the law, making it exempt from challenge based on religious freedom.
Nearly two dozen lawyers fighting the law are using a range of other arguments to get around that major hurdle, including that it infringes gender-equality rights, that its language is incoherent, and that religious legal protection going back centuries that originally enshrined the right of Quebec’s Roman Catholics to practice their religion take precedence over the notwithstanding clause.
The Quebec government counters that the democratically elected members of the National Assembly, backed by popular opinion, have the right to restrict the place of religion in the civic space in the name of religious neutrality.
Ms. Nourel Hak testified that she started wearing a hijab about nine years ago, when she was 21. She was always a devout Muslim, she said, but after reading the Koran and doing some other research, she decided it was time to carry a constant symbol of her faith in public. She stressed that while her parents are devout Muslims and her mother wears a hijab, the decision was her own.
Nor does she see it as an obligatory symbol of faith for other Muslim women, she said. “My best friend is a Muslim woman who doesn’t wear it,” she said.
Regardless of the outcome of the case, appeals are certain and may end up before the Supreme Court of Canada – a probability Superior Court Justice Marc-André Blanchard recognized himself as the hearing began.
“This is an extraordinary matter where we will try to follow the ordinary rules” of court, the judge said. “But I’m not naive enough to think this matter will end with me.”
