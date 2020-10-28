 Skip to main content

Hearings in Desmond inquiry won’t resume until next year, lawyers say

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Lawyers taking part in an inquiry investigating why former soldier Lionel Desmond killed his family and himself in 2017 say hearings won’t resume until next year, a delay they say is difficult to comprehend.

The lawyers say the original plan was to move the hearings from Guysborough, N.S., to a larger venue in nearby Port Hawkesbury in September – to accommodate physical distancing protocols – but unforeseen circumstances forced a further delay until November.

Tara Miller, who represents one of Desmond’s sisters, says she was told this week the inquiry now won’t resume until early 2021 because the provincial Justice Department has yet to approve the move.

Story continues below advertisement

A department spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

The provincial fatality inquiry was announced in December 2017 after Desmond’s twin sisters raised questions about his inability to receive adequate treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder after he was released from the military in 2015.

The inquiry started hearings in January of this year, three years after the veteran of the war in Afghanistan used a semi-automatic rifle to fatally shoot his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter in their rural Nova Scotia home.

The inquiry was suspended in March and was supposed to resume in May, but that plan was shelved after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Miller said the commissioner leading the inquiry, provincial court Judge Warren Zimmer, had said as early as July the hearings should be moved to Port Hawkesbury.

In October, Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey said it was up to Zimmer to decide when the inquiry would resume, but Miller said she was told Tuesday the provincial government is responsible for the latest delay.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies