Open this photo in gallery: People enjoy the cool water along Humber River on a warm sunny day in Toronto on May 29.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A heat warning covers much of southwestern Ontario where Environment Canada forecasts temperatures around 30 degrees will persist through to the weekend.

The weather agency says the mercury will hover around 30 degrees Wednesday through Friday, with the humidity making it feel more like the upper 30s.

The overnight temperatures will offer little relief from daytime highs, with the agency forecasting lows around 20 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in the region Saturday, with Toronto’s current forecast calling for a high of 23 and a chance of showers.

The latest stretch of hot and humid weather comes after a multi-day heat wave earlier this month contributed to what the World Meteorological Organization indicated was the hottest week globally on record.

Environment Canada says conditions could also bring deteriorating air quality.