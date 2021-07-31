Heat warning in effect for B.C. as firefighters battle wildfires in province

The B.C. Wildfire Service says 241 fires are scorching the province, down from about 300 last week.

In a news release, it says most of the blazes are in the Kamloops, Southeast, Prince George and Cariboo fire centres.

Across B.C.'s wildfire country, locals live in fear of heat, haze and hazards to come

It says there are 60 evacuation orders affecting 3,120 properties, an increase of 62, while there are 97 evacuation alerts.

The service says more than 2,000 fire fighting personnel including nearly 300 from out-of-province are helping fight the blazes that have scorched 4707.84 square kilometres so far.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of the province although the mercury is not forecast to touch the record highs of last month, when temperatures hit 31.7 C in Vancouver and nearly 50 C in Lytton before a wildfire wiped out most of the community.

Drought is affecting parts of the southern Interior, all of Vancouver Island and the south coast on level four out of five, requiring many municipalities and regions to implement water conservation measures.