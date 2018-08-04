 Skip to main content

Heat warning issued for southern Ontario for Sunday and Monday

Heat warning issued for southern Ontario for Sunday and Monday

Toronto
The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of southern Ontario, set to begin on Sunday.

The weather agency says parts of the region could feel like 40 degrees with the humidex.

It says a humid air mass will move into southern Ontario and could stay there until a cold front moves in on Tuesday.

The agency says daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius or higher for both Sunday and Monday.

Overnight minimums will only fall to 20 degrees Celsius, providing little relief.

