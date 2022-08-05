Much of southern Ontario is under a heat warning as a two-day heat event is expected this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a stretch of the province from Cornwall to Barrie and southwest to Windsor.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.

The weather agency says minimum temperatures in the low to mid-twenties are expected, bringing little relief from the heat.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty, to stay in a cool place and check on older family, friends and neighbours to ensure they are staying hydrated and cool.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.