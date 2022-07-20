A woman uses an umbrella to provide shade from the sun while crossing a street in Toronto, on July 19.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A large part of Ontario, including some northern regions, swelters under another day of heat warnings.

Environment Canada has issued warnings for a second day across a stretch of the province from Sudbury to Ottawa and southwest to Windsor, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the upper thirties when combined with humidity.

In northern Ontario, heat warnings are in place in and around the Greater Sudbury area and North Bay - West Nipissing.

Most of southern Ontario is under similar warnings, with some areas, including Barrie, London and Parry Sound, also covered by severe thunderstorm watches.

Environment Canada says the expected overnight low of 20 C will provide little relief from the heat.

The weather agency says some parts of southern Ontario could see the heat linger for another four days, though many will see some relief by Thursday.

The first day of warnings brought temperatures of 30 C and higher to many parts of the province.

Environment Canada reminds Ontario residents to watch for signs of heat illness, which include swelling, dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and unusually dark urine.

