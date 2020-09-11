Heath and policy experts criticize Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine deals, call for international funding

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Heath and policy experts criticize Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine deals, call for international funding

Mike Blanchfield
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A vial with a potential COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Novavax labs, in Gaithersburg, Md., on March 20, 2020.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

More than 100 Canadian heath and policy experts say the federal government has succumbed to “vaccine nationalism” because it has pre-purchased tens of millions of vaccine doses from private companies.

They are also critical of the government for not yet giving financial support to an international fund to help poor countries receive a COVID-19 vaccine – the COVAX Facility, as it’s called, which aims to equitably distribute two billion doses to them by the end of next year.

COVAX is aimed at averting a scramble by individual countries to secure vaccines for their own populations, often by pre-buying doses directly from pharmaceutical companies.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Coalition for Global Health Research and Canadian Society for International Health, the lead groups in a letter released today, say Canada is doing just that because it has made deals to buy tens of millions of vaccine doses from at least four international biotech companies.

The spokesman for Karina Gould, Canada’s international-development minister, has said Canada is planning a contribution to COVAX by the program’s Sept. 18 deadline.

Gould, like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has said repeatedly that Canada wants to ensure that poorer countries have fair access to an eventual cure for the COVID-19 pandemic because the novel coronavirus can only be stamped out if it is stamped out everywhere.

The government has also said that it must take care of Canada’s own vaccine needs as well as helping distribute the pandemic cure to other regions.

But today’s letter from a range of health professionals, academics, policy advocates and individuals is critical of the government for its private advance-purchase agreements, saying they undermine the effort to distribute an eventual vaccine fairly.

"The success of this plan is now under threat due to the behaviour of many wealthier nations, including Canada, who are currently manoeuvring to secure vaccines for their own citizens – a phenomenon known as ‘vaccine nationalism,’ " the letter says.

“Deals are being struck with frontrunning manufacturers ahead of the evidence and in a climate of financial secrecy to buy up supplies of a limited, lifesaving resource. Led by the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, wealthy countries are reported to have already pre-ordered more than two billion doses, essentially crippling vaccine supply for other countries until late 2021.”

Story continues below advertisement

The letter notes that Canada is committed to joining COVAX and has already pledged $120-million to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which is linked to COVAX.

Earlier this year, Canada also renewed its commitment to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, by pledging $600-million.

Over the past 20 years, GAVI has become the leading international organization for distributing vaccines to less-developed countries.

The COVAX Facility is a vaccine-sharing alliance of more than 150 countries that is linked to the World Health Organization.

The plan would also give participating countries access to vaccines that would cover 20 per cent of their own populations.

Hundreds of students moved into Brock University’s campus housing this week, as they try to adjust to campus life in a pandemic. The university normally accommodates around 2,400 students in residences, but this year only took 400. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies