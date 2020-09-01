Heath Canada will review applications for at-home COVID-19 testing devices

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Heath Canada will review applications for at-home COVID-19 testing devices

Cherise Seucharan
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal North, on May 10, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Health Canada has confirmed that it will review applications for at-home COVID-19 testing devices after recently stating that it would not do so.

The press secretary for the office of the Health Minister said in a statement Tuesday that, despite deciding in June that it would not review applications for such DIY test kits, new information has emerged and the department has changed tack.

“In response to the evolution of the pandemic, Health Canada is now considering applications for home testing devices for screening purposes,” said Cole Davidson. “Health Canada is open to reviewing all testing solutions. This includes approaches that use self-collection and/or at-home test kits, in particular for screening purposes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada regulates the safety and efficacy of all medical devices sold in Canada.

Public health experts criticize Health Canada’s decision not to approve at-home testing

It is not clear at what point the change was made. A Globe and Mail story published Sunday detailed Health Canada’s initial decision to reject applications for the devices, based on concerns that heath agencies would not be able to track test results properly and fears that people would misuse the tests.

A notice on Health Canada’s website Tuesday, which was confirmed as up-to-date by a department spokesperson, said the benefits of at-home test kits did not outweigh the risks and that “applications for authorization for these types of medical devices will be rejected without compelling new evidence to the contrary.”

But in a series of tweets posted Monday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu responded to the Globe story by announcing the department had changed course and would be reviewing applications.

“Early diagnosis is critical to slowing and reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. We made emergency changes to allow faster access to COVID-19 tests in Canada, and Health Canada has already authorized a number of testing devices,” Ms. Hajdu said in one tweet.

She also said the official who confirmed that Health Canada would not be reviewing at-home tests “misspoke” and that “Health Canada is open to reviewing all testing solutions as they become available and are proven effective.”

Some Canadian doctors and infectious disease specialists are applauding the change in policy.

Story continues below advertisement

Ashleigh Tuite, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, said it was a “very positive” move.

However, she pointed out, the messaging from Health Canada still appears to refer to the standard PCR test, which is done with a swab and sent to a lab, as superior to an at-home test. Dr. Tuite said the public should know that both types of tests have their advantages and disadvantages – and at-home testing could help identify more asymptomatic people.

“The advantage of a less sensitive test is that you can do it more frequently,” she said. “You would find symptomatic or asymptomatic people.”

A lab test may be more accurate, she said, but people will generally only get tested once they start showing symptoms.

“With the PCR test, by the time people get that test, patients have already been infectious for a while, and so [that test is] not an excellent tool for interrupting chains of transmission.”

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies