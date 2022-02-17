Police officers patrol around protest vehicles in Ottawa on Feb. 17, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A significantly heavier police presence descended on downtown Ottawa Thursday morning, one day after protesters were ordered to leave immediately or face severe consequences. Police continued to hand out notices warning people to leave.

Meanwhile, city workers have put up metal fencing along the stone wall in front of Parliament Hill and in front of the Senate, where protesters have dug in.

An Ontario government official called the measures a “cordon and clear” strategy that has been developed by the integrated command involving RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Police. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source who was not authorized to discuss the matter.

Quebec provincial police have also set up its own command centre in Gatineau across the river from Ottawa to assist in ending the 21-day of protests that city leaders have called an occupation.

As police moved in on protesters, MPs in the House of Commons began debate on the Emergencies Act. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday as the “illegal blockades and occupations” entered a third week, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act to protect families, small businesses, jobs and the economy, and because the situation “could not be dealt with under any other law in Canada.” “We did it because that’s what responsible leadership requires us to do,” he said.

Conservative Interim Leader Candice Bergen said her party believes trucks “should move or be moved.” However, she said while the Conservatives want to lower the temperature across the country, Mr. Trudeau “clearly wants to raise it.” She said the Prime Minister, without meeting with a single trucker or talking through their concerns, or using any other tools, has brought in this act. She called it “overreach” and said “it’s wrong.”

Ottawa By-law issued a statement on Twitter to protesters who have pets, saying: “If you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost. After 8 days, if arrangements are not made, your animal will be considered relinquished.”

On Wednesday, police handed out a flyer to demonstrators, warning that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in doing so would be committing a criminal offence. However, many demonstrators were undeterred.

Crews secure fencing to shore up the existing gates along Wellington Street and allow police the option to close the grounds of Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Feb. 17, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Police passed out another pamphlet on Thursday, detailing the “severe penalties” protesters will face if they do not remove their vehicle or property from the protest sites.

Convoy organizers and leaders have urged the protesters to “hold the line” and stay at the blockades.

However, in an emotional late night Facebook live video, one organizer Tamara Lich, acknowledged that her participation in the 21-day blockade might not last much longer.

“There’s a pretty good chance, well I think it’s inevitable at this point, but I’ll probably be going somewhere tomorrow where I’ll be getting three square meals a day. And that’s okay. I’m okay with that. And I want you to know that I am not afraid, I’ll probably get some sleep finally,” Ms. Lich said on Wednesday night.

Still she and other leaders, continued to urge others to join them in Ottawa.

“We can only win this together, and its time to stand together,” she said. “If you can come to Ottawa and stand with us, that would be fantastic. And if you can’t, pray for us.”

“This is my hill,” she said, “and the hill of so many brave men and women.”

“And they’re going to stay and they’re going to fight for your freedom as long as they possibly can.”

With reports from Robert Fife.

