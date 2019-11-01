 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Heavy rain, strong winds knock out power to more than 900,000 customers across Quebec

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec’s hydro utility says more than 900,000 of its customers are without power following a weather system that brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow across the province.

Strong winds in southern Quebec topped 100 kilometres an hour today, knocking out power to more than 340,000 customers from the Montreal area down to the U.S. border.

Other major outages were reported in the Laurentians, where more than 118,000 customers were without power; the Lanaudiere region, with 76,000 outages; and the Quebec City area, with 65,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, authorities in Sherbrooke, Que., said today they evacuated 150 homes that were being threatened by the rising water of the Saint-François River in the downtown area.

The river reached a height of roughly seven metres, but security officials said they didn’t expect the water to rise much further.

The Sherbrooke region, south of Montreal, received more than 100 millimetres of rain over the past several hours.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter