A pedestrian carries an umbrella as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckDARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Rain and wind warnings cover much of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast as the remnants of a storm that brought flooding to California now hammers southern B.C.

Environment Canada estimates total rainfall of 50 to 100 millimetres before conditions ease Friday.

The weather office warns heavy downpours can spawn flash floods, while winds gusting to 90 kilometres per hour over northern Vancouver Island and the Greater Victoria region could cause damage or power outages.

Avalanche Canada says the storm will create “very dangerous avalanche conditions” on coastal and Vancouver Island mountains and has raised the avalanche risk to “high” in those areas.

It warns that up to 35 centimetres of new snow has fallen since Monday, covering a deeply buried thin and breakable crust and it urges backcountry users to avoid avalanche terrain during the ongoing storm.

The River Forecast Centre has posted high streamflow advisories across Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley, as downpours and soaring freezing levels raise the potential for low-lying flooding before the centre says waterways should peak Friday.